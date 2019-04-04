Wife drives family off California cliff

Investigator details events preceding SUV crash over cliff

An investigator says that soon before her wife drove their family off a cliff, Sarah Hart researched whether it was relatively painless to die by drowning.

The California Highway Patrol investigator testified about the searches Thursday in Mendocino County.

A special coroner’s jury is trying to determine whether the March 2018 deaths of the couple and their six adopted children were murder-suicide or accidental. Authorities have called the deaths intentional, but want a jury to decide.

READ MORE: Police ID woman, 32, as victim in broad daylight Lower Mainland shooting

Jake Slates said at the inquest that Jennifer Hart, who rarely drank, was extremely intoxicated and may have been “drinking to build up her courage.”

Sarah Hart and the children had high amounts of Benadryl in their systems.

The crash happened days after Washington state authorities began investigating whether the children were being neglected.

READ MORE: Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

Janie Har, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Just Posted

Speak and ye will be painted: poets, artists teaming up at Coast Collective

Written words submitted by local poets provides muse for visual artists; opening happens April 6

PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for Souper Bowls of Hope

Victoria fundraiser supports the youth at risk

Victoria Sexual Assault Centre looks for new financial model

Spokesperson says organization stands at the “edge of uncertainty”

Real estate sales remain sluggish as prices drop in some parts of Saanich

Victoria Real Estate Board president predicts ‘somewhat static’ real estate market

Subsidies for 156-unit apartment in Belmont Residences with rent-to-own credit options meets Langford council approval

Crossing condos planned for later this year as part of Belmont’s community masterplan

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

Dirk Lewis works at a ‘mosquito management’ firm in Rossland

Lemonade stand thank-you note gets a reply from BC SPCA

Friends raise money for animals, and the shelter takes note

Shawnigan RCMP looking for missing 44-year-old man

Matthew Gilbert Darlington was last seen on April 3

Most Read