Wild ARC in Metchosin voted favourite non-profit for second year in a row

B.C. SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre voted favourite non-profit in the 2020 Best of the WestShore Awards. (Facebook/Wild ARC)

Known for rehabilitating raccoons, saving squirrels and mending mice, the B.C. SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) has been voted the West Shore’s favourite non-profit for the second year in a row.

The rehabilitation centre is open 365 days of the year, and in 2019 it treated 2,869 animals from all over Vancouver Island.

“Wild ARC would not have achieved this recognition if it weren’t for our incredible staff, volunteers, donors and the community support that helps us to do the work we do. This award is for all of you,” said Tara Thom, assistant manager of Wild ARC.

Most recently, Wild ARC was in the news for treating a Metchosin mouse found stuck to a glue trap.

“Animals that are caught in traps can die a slow and painful death by starvation, dehydration and exposure,” Wild ARC said.

Hosted by the WestShore Chamber of Commerce and the Goldstream Gazette, the Best of the WestShore Awards received over 34,000 votes across 44 categories this year. Due to the pandemic, the awards ceremony was presented online.

BCSPCAcharityrescueSPCAWest ShoreWild ARC