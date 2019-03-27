The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre is looking for donations of frozen fish for animals such as the river otter. (BC SPCA Wild ARC Facebook)

Wild ARC seeks frozen fish donations for wildlife

Collection for Fish Derby runs until April 14

Are you still trying to figure out what to do with that freezer-burnt fish at the back of your freezer?

The SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) is more than happy to take it off your hands during its annual fish derby.

Wild ARC is collecting frozen fish to help feed its wild patients from now until April 14.

“Every year we get approximately 140 different species and they all require a specialized diet…a lot of wildlife requires seafood,” said Andrea Wallace, Wild ARC manager. “Fish is a hot commodity here.”

READ MORE: Wild ARC invites 1,000 community members to tour its facility

Wallace said raw, unseasoned fish makes a great meal for the many different species that are rehabilitated at the centre.

Community members who donate fish are also entered in a draw for a chance to win one of three prizes.

First prize for the derby is a Fish and Stay package at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke and a half-day fishing charter for two with 2 Reel Fishing Adventures and Eagle Eye Outfitters.

Second prize is a $500 Country Grocer gift card and third prize is a Wild ARC mug with a barred owl on it and a deck of playing cards.

READ MORE: Wild ARC seeking donations for creature comforts

Wallace said the animals don’t mind if the fish is freezer-burnt and she noted that if it’s properly packaged, three- to five-year-old fish can also be accepted.

It will help feed several species of animals and birds throughout the year.

“Our river otters are big seafood consumers but we also have seabirds and gulls that eat a lot of fish as well and we also give fish to raccoons for their protein intake,” Wallace said.

Donations can be brought to the Wild ARC facility at 1020 Malloch Rd. any day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The derby will run until April 14 with the draw for prizes taking place on April 15.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police appeal for public’s help after suspicious man follows woman around Centennial Park trails

Just Posted

‘It’s like coming back home’: Athletes training for 2019 Warrior Games healing physically, mentally

Veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members train at CFB Esquimalt March 25 to 29

Police appeal for public’s help after suspicious man follows woman around Centennial Park trails

Police seeking witnesses or anyone with a dash cam in the area on March 21

Esquimalt considers different ways to spend $17-million amenity fund

The Township received the sum from the CRD for housing the region’s wastewater treatment plant

Victoria leading the country for highest increase in debt-to-income rate

A 240 per cent jump was recorded from 1999 to 2016

Expect delays on Esquimalt Road for the next 48 hours

Wastewater treatment project expected to cause delays during morning and afternoon commutes

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

Most Read