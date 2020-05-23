Wild Wise has branched out into Metchosin and Colwood and is looking to expand to Shawnigan and the Cowichan Valley. (Contributed Wild Wise Sooke)

Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

Increase in bear, cougar sightings common for springtime

Wild Wise, a community-based education program designed to reduce human and wildlife conflict has branched out to West Shore communities and is reminding residents to be wildlife-aware as the spring season brings an increase in bear and cougar sightings.

“There’s definitely high activity right now but that’s not necessarily unusual,” says Samantha Webb, program coordinator for Wild Wise.

The organization already had a branch in Sooke, where Webb says they’ve seen a big change in human-bear conflicts. Wild Wise officially opened in Metchosin last summer and began branching into Colwood this past winter. They’re looking to get a program started in Shawnigan and the Cowichan Valley as well.

“There’s a big need for wildlife education pretty much anywhere you live where there’s people and wildlife living close together,” Webb says.

READ ALSO: Bear attacks Rottweiler near Matheson Lake in Metchosin

When the program first started in Sooke, Webb says there were many human and bear conflicts leading to the habituation of bears and bear death due to their threat to humans. However, last year, Webb says there was only one bear death due to human and wildlife conflict.

“We’ve seen a lot of progress in Sooke and are hoping to bring that to other communities,” Webb says.

When Wild Wise was first interested in starting a program in Metchosin, Webb says residents acknowledged the fact that bears have gone after livestock but often said there was no garbage issue in the district. Webb, however, says that is not the case.

“We absolutely do have a garbage issue in Metchosin and unfortunately wildlife play a part in that,” Webb says.

She says residents should start to keep garbage in a secure location like a shed or garage right up until the morning of collection and not put their garbage out the night before otherwise it is “a matter of time” before animals get into it. Webb says wildlife and bears learn quickly that garbage is an easy, high-calorie food source and will continue to try and get into garbage until they’re successful. She says bears will even come close to homes to investigate.

READ ALSO: Wild Wise Sooke urges bear awareness

Cougars and bears also tend to go for unsecured livestock, so Webb recommends using an electric fence.

“And that includes for chickens too,” Webb says.

When out on hikes, Webb says to keep pets on a leash. If a bear or cougar is encountered in the woods she says to not run away or scream but to maintain eye contact while talking and backing away slowly.

“We have to remember they’re wild animals and they’re unpredictable,” Webb says.

The number one thing to keep in mind, Webb says, is that it is up to humans to manage attractants in order to keep wildlife, community members, pets and livestock safe.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsWest ShoreWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich police ticket ten drivers in one morning at McKenzie Interchange

Just Posted

Saanich police ticket ten drivers in one morning at McKenzie Interchange

Two vehicles also impounded for excessive speeding

Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

Increase in bear, cougar sightings common for springtime

What life is like inside Victoria hospitals two months into pandemic

As of May 18, only one Vancouver Island patient remains in hospital with COVID-19

Camosun’s dental program donates toothpaste to those in need

College donates thousands of unused products to local charities

New Langford park built in memory of beloved City engineer

The Victor Chen Memorial Park is in the Belmont Market development

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Magnitude-4.9 earthquake detected off west coast of Vancouver Island

No tsunami expected, Earthquake Canada says

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Most Read