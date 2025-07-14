 Skip to content
Small wildfire along Cowichan River outside of Duncan being held

Blaze being held at 0.76 hectares
Sarah Simpson
A fire along the Cowichan River west of Duncan is being held as of July 13.(BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service is battling a blaze on the along the Cowichan River west of Duncan near Carmel Creek.

The site is north of Indian Road and south of Gibbins Road. The fire — roughly .76 hectares in size and being held — was discovered just after 1 p.m. on July 13 and is believed to be human caused.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, there are currently two initial attack crews and two officers responding to the incident, as well as two helicopters.

Crews from North Cowichan's South End hall also attended.

More to come as it becomes available.

Sarah Simpson

About the Author: Sarah Simpson

I started my time with Black Press Media as an intern, before joining the Citizen in the summer of 2004.
