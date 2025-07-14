Small wildfire along Cowichan River outside of Duncan being held

Blaze being held at 0.76 hectares

BC Wildfire Service is battling a blaze on the along the Cowichan River west of Duncan near Carmel Creek.

The site is north of Indian Road and south of Gibbins Road. The fire — roughly .76 hectares in size and being held — was discovered just after 1 p.m. on July 13 and is believed to be human caused.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, there are currently two initial attack crews and two officers responding to the incident, as well as two helicopters.

Crews from North Cowichan's South End hall also attended.

More to come as it becomes available.