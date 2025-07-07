 Skip to content
Wildfire crews holding small fire by Port Alberni's Hole in the Wall

Wildfire was discovered Sunday, July 6 with smoke visible from the Alberni Valley
Susie Quinn
250709-avn-wildfire-hole-in-wall-09july2025_2603
A small wildfire that started on Hole in the Wall Trail on Sunday, July 6, 2025 is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS SCREENSHOT)(BCWS SCREENSHOT)

A small but visible wildfire discovered on Hole in the Wall Trail is being held by B.C. Wildfire Service personnel.

The fire was found and called in on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Two initial attack firefighters and a response officer were quickly tasked to the incident, according to the BC Wildfire Service. A helicopter with a Bambi bucket or water bucket dropped water on the fire.

The fire was initially reported on the BC Wildfire map as 0.009 hectares in size. It is now considered "held" at 0.2 hectares, which means based on fuel and weather conditions it will remain within its current perimeter and is not expected to spread.

Hole in the Wall is a popular attraction in Port Alberni located on property owned by the City of Port Alberni, however it crosses private property owned by Mosaic Forest Management. The area around Hole in the Wall is heavily forested.

