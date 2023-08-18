Wildfire breaks out on Quadra Island; BC Wildfire service crew on scene

First reported Aug. 18, Fire currently measures one and a half hectares

A fire on Quadra Island has been reduced from four hectares to one and a half, as crews continue to battle the fire which is still listed as out of control.

First reported on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 17), It is located at Village Bay Lake. It is currently being fought by three initial fire crews. More crews were on the scene initially, including helicopters and bird-dog airplanes.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire is suspected to be human caused. The Quadra Island Fire Department, who is assisting the BCWS on scene, wrote in a Facebook post that residents should avoid the area.

Quadra Fire also says that children, pregnant women and the elderly are more at risk from smoke and toxic fumes and all necessary precautions should be taken. They conclude that residents should have a plan to check in on family, friends and vulnerable neighbours.

