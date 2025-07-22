Wildfire breaks out west of Nanaimo

B.C. Wildfire Service suspects fire that started July 21 was human-caused

A wildfire has broken out west of Nanaimo on a hot summer day.

B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a three-hectare fire burning out of control close to the Nanaimo River, west of Nanaimo River Canyon Community Park, which started in the late afternoon on Monday, July 21.

The wildfire service posted on social media that it responded with an initial attack crew and helicopters, air tankers and a water tender.

The fire is classified as a 'Rank 2' ground fire with open flame, and is suspected to be human-caused.

"While there is a B.C. Hydro line and homes in the general area, the fire is not a threat to any structures or critical infrastructure at this time," the wildfire service noted.

Drive B.C. noted that Nanaimo River Road will be closed in both directions west of South Forks Road until at least 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22.

Extension Fire Department posted on social media that it has been on scene since the fire was reported, and is receiving support from Cranberry Fire Department as well as the B.C. Wildfire Service.

"We’re proud of the excellent turnout from our Extension firefighters, who will continue actioning the fire until nightfall. Thank you to all crews working hard in the heat to contain this blaze," the department posted.