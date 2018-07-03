(Photo contributed by the Coastal Fire Centre)

Wildfire burning near Sooke

More than 20 firefighters are battling a small wildfire near Tugwell Creek today.

The four-hectare fire started yesterday around 5 p.m. on private forestry land and is still burning this morning.

The fire is out of control, but two water tenders are on site and firefighters are monitoring it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and B.C. Wildfire Services say more details are expected by this afternoon.

READ MORE: Crews fighting wildfire near Nanaimo Lakes

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.

Main beach at Thetis Lake closed by West Shore RCMP

