Wildfire burning out of control west of Sproat Lake

BC Wildfire Service estimates fire is 10 hectares, was called in Sunday, June 8

A wildfire is burning out of control west of Sproat Lake.

The fire was spotted Sunday, June 8 in the morning on Beverly Main, at the base of Nahmint Mountain.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, a fire listed on the BC Wildfires map as "out of control" means the fire is spreading or is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter. The fire as of Sunday night was listed as an estimated 10 hectares. The cause is under investigation.

Someone from Vancouver Island Soaring Centre in a social media post said gliders on a student flight noticed the fire Sunday morning and reported it at approximately 10:30 a.m.

"Last year the Alberni Valley Soaring Association formed a Fire Watch program and it worked like a charm today," a Soaring Centre member wrote. "Within an hour of calling it in, a helicopter and the local Thunderbird Crew were mobilized.

"We spend so much time floating around above the Valley, we are in an ideal position to spot these events early."

The Beverly Main fire is one of 82 currently burning in B.C.—17 that started in a 24-hour period over the weekend. Temperatures in southern B.C. were well above seasonal over the weekend, with Port Alberni reaching 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. With little to no precipitation expected in the coming days, the BCWS is asking people to use caution when outdoors.

"The heat and drying will increase the fire danger rating."

For more information on wildfires in British Columbia, visit the website at https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/map or download the BC Wildfire app on a smart phone or tablet.