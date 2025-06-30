Neskonlith band members evacuated as wildfire burns west of Chase

Chase Fire Department, BC Wildfire Service responding

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire spotted along Hwy. 1 west of Chase on June 30, 2025.

1 / 1 Fire crews are responding to a wildfire spotted along Hwy. 1 west of Chase on June 30, 2025. Advertisement

Update: 3:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to the Mount Scatchard blaze off Harper Mountain Road.

According to fire information officer Taylor Shantz, two helicopters, fixed-wing air support, seven skimmer planes and a unit crew with 22 personnel are on scene.

“Conditions have not changed since crews arrived on site, but we haven’t received further information about current fire behaviour,” said Shantz.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of 30 C with a UV index of 8 or very high with clear skies.

Update: 2:45 p.m., June 30

The Neskonlith Band is urging those evacuated due to a wildfire burning west of Chase to head to the Adams Lake Recreation and Conference Centre.

The band issued the call via social media, having evacuees head to the band facility at 6349 Chief Jules Drive.

The band said the fire is burning near its administration office off Chief Neskonlith Drive on Harper Mountain Road. The evacuation was mandatory for all the surrounding area.

As of 2:45 p.m. the fire was estimated to be 4 hectares in size.

New fire just started a few hours ago near #Chase BC. The fire is only 1km or so outside of the village so hopefully the fire is brought under control quickly. pic.twitter.com/U28RrrzFFP — RodneyM (@Rodneym79) June 30, 2025

Original story

Firefighters have been deployed to a wildfire near Chase.

The .25 hectare fire was spotted by Highway 1 west of the village on Monday, June 30.

As of 1:40 p.m. on June 30, the Chase Fire Department was responding to the blaze as was the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), with three initial attack crews deployed along with support personnel.

"We also have air support in the form of helicopters and shortly fixed-wing aircraft as well," said the BCWS.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined.