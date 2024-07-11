Wildfire north of Harrison out of control, grows to 1.7 hectares

BCWS blames humans for wildfire

Update: 12:24 p.m.

This wildfire has spread to 1.7 hectares.

Original story:

A wildfire previously under control north of Harrison Hot Springs is once again out of control.

The B.C. Wildfire Service reports the fire north of Slollicum Creek on the east side of Harrison Lake is out of control. The fire was first reported early on Wednesday (July 10) morning when it was less than a hectare.

'Out of control' means the fire is not responding to current firefighting efforts.

There are two initial attack crews on the Slollicum Creek wildfire, along with one helicopter and heavy equipment on the ground.

The BCWS suspects the wildfire is human-caused.

More to come.