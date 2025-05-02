Wildfire forces evacuations near Fort St. John

The Fish Creek wildfire, just outside of Fort St. John, forced some evacuations Thursday evening (May 1). The wildfire, which is 56 hectares and burning out of control, was discovered on Thursday and is believed to be human caused. B.C.

The wildfire, which is 56 hectares and burning out of control, was discovered on Thursday and is believed to be human caused. B.C. Wildfire Service says 12 firefighters are responding alongside the Fort St. John Fire Department, along with two helicopters and an air tanker.

The City of Fort St. John posted on its Facebook page that the wildfire not currently threatening any structures as it moves beyond the Community Forest into the Peace River Regional District.

Evacuees were directed to the Pomeroy Sport Centre for emergency support services.