 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Wildfire forces evacuations near Fort St. John

The Fish Creek wildfire, just outside of Fort St. John, forced some evacuations Thursday evening (May 1). The wildfire, which is 56 hectares and burning out of control, was discovered on Thursday and is believed to be human caused. B.C.
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
250501-bpd-fortstjohn-wildfire-evacuations
A wildfire, which was discovered on May 1, 2025, is burning just outside of Fort St. John.(City of Fort St. John/Facebook)

The Fish Creek wildfire, just outside of Fort St. John, forced some evacuations Thursday evening (May 1).

The wildfire, which is 56 hectares and burning out of control, was discovered on Thursday and is believed to be human caused. B.C. Wildfire Service says 12 firefighters are responding alongside the Fort St. John Fire Department, along with two helicopters and an air tanker. 

The City of Fort St. John posted on its Facebook page that the wildfire not currently threatening any structures as it moves beyond the Community Forest into the Peace River Regional District.

Evacuees were directed to the Pomeroy Sport Centre for emergency support services. 

Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Accused in deadly Lapu Lapu attack to be sent for psychiatric assessment
Accused in deadly Lapu Lapu attack to be sent for psychiatric assessment
PHOTOS: 1870s cannons, German guns unearthed at B.C. construction site
PHOTOS: 1870s cannons, German guns unearthed at B.C. construction site
'I was scared for my life,' says witness to 2017 South Surrey killing
'I was scared for my life,' says witness to 2017 South Surrey killing