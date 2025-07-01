 Skip to content
Wildfire ignites in Lytton, 4 years to the day after blaze destroyed village

BC Wildfire is responding to a 2.1 hectare blaze on the west side of Lytton
Jen Zielinski
screenshot-2025-06-30-at-100533-pm
Wildfire sparks on the westside of Lytton. (Shama Brown/ Facebook)

In less than an hour, a wildfire that sparked in Lytton has grown from .009 hectares to 2.1 hectares.

The fire was discovered Monday, at about 9 p.m.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is burning out of control and is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line.

Four years ago to the day, on June 30, 2021, a wildfire sparked south of the village of Lytton, destroying much of the village. 

The cause of the fire, which left two people dead, remains unknown.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, multiple people took to social media to post photos and video of the blaze burning on the west side of the Fraser River, across from the Trans Canada Highway.

In 2023, the federal government fast-tracked funding to build 20 new housing units over the following three years, an announcement that came three years after the devastating blaze. 

More to come. 

 

Jen Zielinski

About the Author: Jen Zielinski

I am a broadcast journalism graduate from BCIT and hold a bachelor of arts degree in political science and sociology from Thompson Rivers University. I enjoy volunteering with local organizations, such as the Okanagan Humane Society.
