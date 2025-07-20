 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Wildfire ignites north of Harrison Hot Springs

25 firefighters assigned to blaze on Sunday
Adam Louis
Adam Louis
250725-aho-cogburn-fire
The Cogburn Creek wildfire is currently out of control as of Sunday, July 20.B.C. Wildfire Service

An out-of-control wildfire has been discovered north of Harrison Hot Springs on the east side of Harrison Lake near Cogburn Creek. 

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire was discovered late Saturday (July 19) evening and has grown to two hectares in size. BCWS believes the fire is human caused.

An initial attack crew worked on the wildfire over night, and as of Sunday morning, 25 firefighters and two helicopters have been assigned to the blaze. 

There are no recreation areas or campsites in the area and no evacuation alerts or orders in place at this time. The BCWS asks the public to avoid the Cogburn Creek Forest Service Road at this time, but the road remains open. 

It has been nearly a month since a wildfire was detected this close to the Agassiz-Harrison area. The last wildfire in the area was the Morris Lake fire, north of Harrison Mills, that burned less than one hectare on June 17 and was out within a day. 

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

Stay connected to The Observer for more updates. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Adam Louis

About the Author: Adam Louis

Read more

More News

Dozens join search to find missing Comox Valley senior in Cumberland
Dozens join search to find missing Comox Valley senior in Cumberland
Graphic recorder making her mark taking notes with North Island College
Graphic recorder making her mark taking notes with North Island College
Vancouver Island students blend frappés and learn lattes at summer school
Vancouver Island students blend frappés and learn lattes at summer school