Wildfire ignites north of Harrison Hot Springs

25 firefighters assigned to blaze on Sunday

An out-of-control wildfire has been discovered north of Harrison Hot Springs on the east side of Harrison Lake near Cogburn Creek.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire was discovered late Saturday (July 19) evening and has grown to two hectares in size. BCWS believes the fire is human caused.

An initial attack crew worked on the wildfire over night, and as of Sunday morning, 25 firefighters and two helicopters have been assigned to the blaze.

There are no recreation areas or campsites in the area and no evacuation alerts or orders in place at this time. The BCWS asks the public to avoid the Cogburn Creek Forest Service Road at this time, but the road remains open.

It has been nearly a month since a wildfire was detected this close to the Agassiz-Harrison area. The last wildfire in the area was the Morris Lake fire, north of Harrison Mills, that burned less than one hectare on June 17 and was out within a day.

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

Stay connected to The Observer for more updates.