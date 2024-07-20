Wildfire in Seymour Arm under control, while Sicamous blazes continue to burn

There are multiple lightning-caused fires in the Shuswap region

The Lower Blueberry Creek fire located above Dasnier’s Bay in the Seymour Arm area was declared under control by BC Wildfire at 0.8 hectares on July 20.

The wildfire will continue to be monitored by the crews who are working on a nearby McNomee Creek blaze which is considered to be 'out of control'. Nine smoke-jumpers, which are firefighters who parachute in, and a heavy-bucket helicopter are in use on the McNomee Creek blaze which is 0.8 hectares in size after sparking on July 18, as a result of dry lightning.

Another nearby blaze located 32 kilometres north of Sicamous is also burning out of control at 1.5 hectares after being discovered on July 17.

The largest fire in the region is the Mara Mountain wildfire which burned steady at 19.2 hectares overnight without growth. The Mara Mountain wildfire is considered out of control. The blaze is burning in extremely steep terrain and is inaccessible to fire crews.

There are no current evacuation orders in place for the North Shushwap region.

There are currently 31 wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre and 322 active blazes across the province.

Many of the current fires in the region are a result of lightning strikes on July 18, some of which were considered dry lightning, which means no rain storms accompanied the electricity. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said that it can take a few days before fires can flare up. More fires in the area may result in the coming days, so if people see signs of smoke or fire, contact BC Wildfire or call 911 immediately.

For more information and updates from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District visit csrd.bc.ca.