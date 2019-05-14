A wildfire east of Osoyoos was discovered on Monday. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Wildfire in South Okanagan grows to 250 hectares

Richter Creek wildfire, west of Osoyoos, was discovered on Monday

UPDATE 11:09 a.m.

BC Wildfire said a wildfire burning 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos is believed to be human caused.

“The cause for that fire is a vehicle fire that spread to the grass adjacent,” said Hannah Swift, fire information officer for BC Wildfire.

Two helicopters and 40 firefighters were on the ground as of Tuesday afternoon as BC Wildfire responded to what they have termed the Richter Creek wildfire located 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

Tthe wildfire has grown to an estimated 250 hectares since it was discovered on Monday.

An evacuation alert was issued on Monday evening by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen emergency operations centre for one property located in Cawston.

According to BC Wildfire, the fire is considered out of control and more resources are expected to arrive to assist in fighting the fire.

*************************

Update 9:36 a.m.

Richter Creek wildfire west of Osoyoos is now estimated at 250 hectares.

BC Wildfire said a wildfire burning west of Osoyoos is believed to be human caused.

Two helicopters and 28 firefighters were on the ground on Monday afternoon as BC Wildfire responded to what they have termed the Richter Creek wildfire located 15 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

READ MORE: Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

The estimated size of the fire is 80 hectares.

An evacuation alert was issued on Monday evening by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen emergency operations centre for one property. It is located in Cawston, approximately 12 km west of Osoyoos.

More on this to come.

Previous story
Public benefits test for churches could be coming to Saanich after all
Next story
Port Alberni RCMP investigate death behind commercial building

Just Posted

British Columbia second among Canadian provinces when it comes to spending money on booze

Only residents of Newfoundland and Labrador ($1,056) spent more than British Columbians ($864)

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read