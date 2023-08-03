Wildfire near Tugwell Creek being held

Fire covers about 1.85 hectares

The Tugwell Creek wildfire west of Sooke is being held at 1.85 hectares.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze is no longer out of control.

“Being held” status means it is not expected to grow any further.

There are currently two initial attack crews and one industry crew assigned to the fire as of Thursday morning.

The blaze was discovered at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. It was initially attacked by two attack crews, assisted by a helicopter and an air tanker dropping retardant.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by human activity. There are no evacuation orders or alerts in connection with the fire.

Since April 1, more than 1,500 wildfires have burned over 1.55 million hectares of forests. The majority of these hectares have burned within the Prince George Fire Centre. Of these fires, 24 per cent were human-caused and preventable.

To report a wildfire, please telephone 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

