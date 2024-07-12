Wildfire north of Harrison being held at 1.7 hectares

Fire suspected to be human-caused

After a flare-up on Thursday (July 11), the Slollicum Creek wildfire north of Harrison Hot Springs is once again being held.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the human-caused fire was brought under control a few hours after it was reported on Tuesday (July 9) but it was deemed "out of control" again on Wednesday (July 10).

It is currently being held at 1.7 hectares. Two initial attack crews were assigned to the fire, along with one helicopter, one piece of heavy equipment and two wildfire officers.

This marks the 11th wildfire in the Agassiz-Harrison area since March.