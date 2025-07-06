Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 245 hectares

The blaze was first discovered on Canada Day

The Izman Creek wildfire near Lytton continues to grow.

Classified as out of control, the fire is now 245.1 hectares in size, up from 185.3 hectares on Saturday, July 6.

In B.C. Wildfire Services' (BCWS) latest update at 7:14 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, it indicates that the size increase is due to "more accurate mapping of the fire perimeter."

"On Saturday, fire behaviour remained low across the incident due to the development of mid- to high-level cloud cover over the fire zone and ongoing suppression efforts," said the update. "Smoke was visible in pockets throughout the perimeter, with observed fire activity limited to Rank 1 and Rank 2 fire behaviour."

Temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday, which may lead to increased fire behaviour in the coming days, according to BCWS.

An evacuation order for Izman Creek is still in place, along with two evacuation alerts. Click here to find which areas are under alert.

The suspected cause of the blaze is human, and it was sparked on Tuesday, July 1 when a wheel fell off an RCMP trailer.