UPDATE: Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 185 hectares

The fire began on Tuesday, July 1

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service now estimates the Izman Creek blaze to be 185.3 hectares in size. Crews were able to come up with a more accurate number after being able to mapping of the fire perimeter, however, not all areas within the perimeter are actively burning or have burned.

In BCWS's latest update, which came out just after 2 p.m., it states the east flank moving upslope is experiencing increased activity.

Additionally, pockets of smoke in the perimeter are displaying Rank 1 and 2 behaviour.

Highway 12 remains open with alternating single lane traffic to ensure first responder safety.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has provided an update on the Izman Creek wildfire as it remains an estimated 155 hectares in size.

On Saturday, July 5, BCWS is expecting windy conditions to increase in the afternoon, which will result in mid-to-high-level cloud cover developing above the fire. Conditions are expected to remain dry.

One of the unit crews will be working on the north flank of the fire to mop-up a slop over on the Laluwissin Forest Service Road and secure roads edge of Highway 12.

On the south flank, another crew is conducting direct attack methods on the blaze around Highway 12.

Throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning, personnel patrolled the Highway 12 travel corridor and identified hot spots.

Another unit crew on scene is continuing to build a handline to a scree slope. This is a natural geological feature made up of loose rock fragments and debris. They will also be working to establish a water delivery system to engage in direct attack operations.

Structure protection crews also remain on scene.

BCWS now has three pieces of heavy equipment on scene to use and help battle the blaze. An incident management team is also on scene.

The provincial fire service expects "some pockets of instability" to move through the fire area late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Additionally, an upper ridge is expected on Sunday, meaning the start of increasing temperatures and a lower relative humidity.

The evacuation order and two alerts remain in place.

Original

Over the last day, the Izman Creek wildfire north of Lytton has seen no growth.

As of 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning (July 5), the blaze remains at 155 hectares in size. It is still classified as out of control and is currently the only wildfire of note in the province.

BC Wildfire Service last updated the fire at 1:16 p.m. on Friday, stating the blaze was displaying Rank 2 behaviour, meaning its moving at a slow rate of speed. Different fire ranks can be found on the provincial government website.

Additionally, Environment Canada does not have an air quality advisory statement issued on Saturday morning.

There are currently three unit crews, two structure protection crews, and one initial attack crew, as well as many single resources and two helicopters on scene battling the blaze.

The evacuation order and two evacuation alerts are still in place for the area. The effected addresses can be found here.

On Tuesday, July 1, the blaze was sparked a wheel fell off a RCMP trailer. RCMP senior media relations officer Kris Clark confirmed this to Black Press Media on Thursday, July 3.