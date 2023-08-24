Wildfire northeast of Keremeos sees minimal fire activity, no growth

All evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect

The weather conditions continue to be favourable in the South Okanagan and there have been no changes to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire northeast of Keremeos.

Because of the conditions, the size of the blaze remains at 1,830 hectares.

Wildfire crews continue to use heavy machinery to battle the fire and create machine guards and structure lines. Protection crews also remain on the scene for structures in the areas.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 246 properties on evacuation alert and 257 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

