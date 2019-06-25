A wildfire broke out on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast. (Valerie Reid/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire on Sunshine Coast threatening seven homes

The fire was reported on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour

UPDATE: An evacuation alert has been issued for a number of homes on the Sunshine Coast due to a small but worrisome wildfire.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour on the Sechelt Peninsula.

It is now threatening seven homes along Cecil Hill Road and has scorched more than two square hectares of bush. It is listed as out of control.

An evacuation alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Its cause is not clear, but the wildfire service says it appears to be linked to human activity.

The fire comes less than 48 hours after a blaze broke out on a steep and rocky slope above Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay, snarling traffic on the busy route.

Information officer Donna MacPherson says that four-hectare fire is now listed as contained and the cause remains under investigation.

(The Canadian Press, News1130)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal government commits $9.1 million toward UVic Indigenous Law building
Next story
Campers hailed heroes in rock face rescue at Vancouver Island provincial park

Just Posted

Last remaining Victoria Legion faces $100,000 property tax bill

The Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch can’t afford to operate with such high taxes

Downtown Victoria sees 10-fold increase in condo units since 2016

A report by the Downtown Victoria Business Association details ongoing construction trends

Federal government commits $9.1 million toward UVic Indigenous Law building

Contribution supports Canada’s first Canada’s first Indigenous Law program

Saanich farm hosts birthday party as wetland turns 10

The Urban Biodiversity Enhancement and Restoration Project invites community to 10th birthday for wetland

Soul Shakers kick off free outdoor concerts in Oak Bay

Music fills the air at Willows Beach Park for series of concerts this summer

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Campers hailed heroes in rock face rescue at Vancouver Island provincial park

The campers quickly noticed the man in distress and jumped into the river to swim across.

LETTER: Parent pleads for return of daughters stolen bike

Send your letters to editor@vicnews.com

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Stz’uminus dies from injuries

A male pedestrian was struck in the early morning of June 25

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Poll: Rising gas prices force B.C. residents rethink summer road trips

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage

Most Read