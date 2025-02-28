Wildfire pilot died after West Kelowna helicopter sustained engine failure: Report

The pilot, a 41-year man from Whitecourt, Alta., survived the initial impact but later died of his injuries

Engine failure has been determined as the cause of a fatal crash nearly two years ago involving an aircraft belonging to Valhalla Helicopters in West Kelowna.

The aircraft was supporting firefighting efforts northeast of Peace River, Alta. on July 19, 2023. A Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSBC) report stated that the helicopter, with one pilot onboard, experienced engine failure shortly after departing the Peace River Aerodrome at approximately 6 p.m. MST.

The aircraft had an empty water bucket on a 150-foot longline, which became entangled in treetops following the engine failure and subsequent crash.

The pilot, a 41-year man from Whitecourt, Alta., survived the initial impact and was able to exit the helicopter but later died of his injuries.

The TSBC report stated that the pilot held a commercial pilot licence to fly several helicopter models, and held proficiency checks on the aircraft he was operating on July 19, 2023.