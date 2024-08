Wildfire is south of community, caused by lightning

The B.C. Wildfire Service reports an out-of-control wildfire in the Harrison Mills area.

The fire is south of the community near Harrison Hill. It is currently listed as "out of control" as it is not yet responding to firefighting efforts. The fire is less than one hectare in size.

The wildfire near Harrison Hill is suspected to be caused by lightning.

There have been approximately 14 wildfires in the area this year so far.

