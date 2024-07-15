Update: Wildfire east of Agassiz closes down highway lane

12 wildfires reported in Agassiz-Harrison this year to date

A wildfire ignited near HIghway 1 in the Herrling Island area on Monday (July 15) morning.

A wildfire ignited near HIghway 1 in the Herrling Island area on Monday (July 15) morning.

Update:

The wildfire near Herrling Island has caused the closure of one lane of eastbound Highway 1 between exits 146 and 151, creating significant delays.

The wildfire has grown to one hectare. A B.C. Wildfire Service helicopter is on the scene, and both the BCWS and Popkum Fore Department have been called in.

Original Story:

A small wildfire has been reported off of Highway 1 near Herrling Island on Monday (July 15) morning.

The wildfire is under one hectare and is currently listed as out of control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. The cause is under investigation.

More to come.