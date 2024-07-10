Wildfire reported east of Harrison Lake

Fire is out of control as of Wednesday morning

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has reported an out-of-control wildfire one kilometre east of Harrison Lake, north of the village of Harrison Hot Springs near the Haig Camp.

"Out of control" by BCWS standards means the fire is not currently responding to firefighting efforts.

The fire is currently about 0.4 hectares in size and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. It is, as of publication, the only wildfire in the Coastal Fire Centre.

There are been 11 wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area so far this year.

The entire province will be under a campfire ban effective Friday, July 12 due to elevated risk because of the recent heat wave.

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

