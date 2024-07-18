Wildfire season heating up as B.C. sees spike in blazes in Interior

Evacuation orders issued around Spences Creek as two wildfires merge Wednesday

Dozens of residents in the area of Spences Bridge near Ashcroft were told to leave their homes immediately late Wednesday night (July 17) after two major wildfires merged and expanded.

The Shetland Creek and Teit Creek wildfires came together sometime Wednesday afternoon and, feeding off of each other, ballooned in size to 4,125 hectares.

By 9:20 p.m., both the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Cook's Ferry Indian Band had issued a series of alerts and orders.

Under the regional district, the residents of 76 homes in Electoral Area "I" were told to leave immediately. A further 25 homes in the same electoral area are under evacuation alert.

The Cook's Ferry Indian Band has issued an evacuation order for Reserves 5, 6, 8A, 19 Firstly and 22. Reserves 5A, 8, 9, 11, 11A, 18 and 20 are further under an evacuation alert. The band hasn't specified how many homes the orders cover.

“This wildfire has proven to be extremely volatile," Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said Thursday (July 18) while providing an update on the situation.

No structures have been impacted so far in the area, as far as the B.C. Wildfire Service knows, but it said they are threatened.

Forest fuels in the area and across B.C. are at an especially high risk of ignition right now as hot, dry conditions persist.

As of Thursday morning, 25 regions remain under a heat alert, stretching from Whistler in the southwest to the north and central coasts and deep into the Interior. Environment Canada says the above normal temperatures will persist into the weekend for coastal regions and into next week for the Interior.

Cliff Chapman, director, provincial operations of the B.C. Wildfire Service, said forecasts call for seven days of above-average temperatures across the southern two-thirds of B.C. with temperatures in the mid-30s and approaching the low 40s. These higher temperatures will also come with strong winds, he added.

"I will be real clear," he said. "We are on the precipice on a very challenging 72 hours. We saw lightning came through yesterday. That's now being replaced with 30-plus-degree-weather over the course of the next 24 hours and we anticipate more significant lightning in the northern half of the province today as well as the potential of lightning across British Columbia tomorrow with localized convective activity."

