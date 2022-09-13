Helicopters with water buckets battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire pick up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Helicopters with water buckets battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire pick up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Wildfire smoke from B.C. and U.S. spreads east as several blazes still uncontained

Advisories remain for a portion of northeast B.C. and the southern half of the province

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia, Washington and Idaho has wafted east, prompting air quality advisories from Vancouver Island into Alberta.

Environment Canada is maintaining advisories for a portion of northeast B.C. and the southern half of the province and has extended air quality statements across southern Alberta.

It warns that fine particulates contained in the smoke are likely to increase through the day.

The BlueSky Canada smoke forecast map shows little relief from murky conditions over the next 72 hours.

Wildfires contributing to the smoke include a 287-square kilometre blaze west of Hudson’s Hope that has forced more than 1,000 people from their homes in northeast B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews are working to contain the east flank of the suspected lightning-caused fire, which threatens Hudson’s Hope as well as the W.A.C. Bennett Dam, a key power generator for the province.

Fires east of Vancouver have also prompted evacuation orders and alerts west and east of Hope, as well as closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1. One eastbound lane has since reopened.

RELATED: Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

RELATED: Much of B.C. under air quality advisory as wildfires force evacuations, spread smoke

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Research off Vancouver Island looks to uncover what makes megathrust earthquakes tick
Next story
Sidney and Central Saanich won’t see a race for mayor

Just Posted

A rendering of Starlight Developments’ proposal for a 1,600-unit rental project on Yates Street from Quadra to Cook streets. (Courtesy of Starlight Developments)
Victoria’s next council to decide Harris Green Village proposal’s future

With almost all of the current mayor and councillors not returning, a large field of candidates is looking to join municipal politics in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Long list of candidates looking to fill Victoria council seats

A redevelopment proposal submitted to the District of Central Saanich suggests a combination of residential and retail units to take over the Sassy’s Restaurant site. (Credit: Finlayson Bonet Architecture)
Fresh redevelopment plans submitted for Central Saanich’s Sassy’s Restaurant site

Esquimalt voters head to the polls to select the new council on Oct. 15 with advance polls and mail-in voting also available. (Black Press Media file photo)
One candidate will be out of luck in Esquimalt’s mayor and councillor races