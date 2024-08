The fire has been burning since July 18

The Calcite Creek wildfire has grown to 7,012 hectares.

The blaze, discovered July 18, is burning approximately 41 kilometres south of Princeton.

Fire crews saw a little relief with rainfall on Aug. 10, however, the rain has made the wildfire more difficult to access by ground crews and heavy equipment.

Area restrictions came down on Aug. 9 and will continue until Aug. 23.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.