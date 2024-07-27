Wildfire south of Princeton mapped at close to 1,800 hectares

Blaze sees no growth overnight: BC Wildfire Service

The Calcite Creek wildfire south of Princeton saw no growth overnight and remains 1,789 hectares in size, as of Saturday afternoon, July 27.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the blaze — located about 40 kilometres south of the Similkameen town — is still categorized as "out of control."

It was discovered on July 18, and believed to have been caused by lightning.

Evacuation alerts issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are in place for the communities of Eastgate, Pasayten Area and Placer. Alerts were issued on July 18, after the wildfire surpassed 25 hectares in size.

A total of 40 BCWS personnel, along with a heavy equipment team, are currently on-site, according to fire information officer Cassidy Martin.

Structure protection crews have also responded to the blaze and are working within the evacuation alert areas of Pasayten and Eastgate.

Martin says cooler temperatures over the past two nights have helped stabilize its growth.

"The unit crew will continue to burn out pockets of unburnt fuel and to mop up on northwest corner of the fire," BCWS added in an update on July 27.