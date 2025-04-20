 Skip to content
Wildfire south of Princeton under control

The fire sparked April 18
Brittany Webster
A wildfire that sparked April 18, 2025 just off Highway 3 south of Princeton is under control. BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire along Highway 3 south of Princeton is under control.

The human-caused fire sparked on April 18 near Cable Creek. 

The blaze is estimated at 0.37 hectares in size. 

Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more

