UPDATE: Tactical evacuations underway due to Peachland wildfire

The fire was spotted around 2:10 p.m. on July 30

A wildfire burning off Highway 97 in Peachland on July 30, 2025.

1 / 1 A wildfire burning off Highway 97 in Peachland on July 30, 2025. Advertisement

Update 4:46 p.m.

Tactical evacuations are underway for approximately 400 properties near a wildfire in Peachland.

Properties east of Trepanier Bench Road, south of Highway 97C and north of Highway 97 are on an evacuation order and should leave the area immediately.

Evacuees can temporarily report to the Peachland Community Centre. A muster centre has also been set up at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

Update 4:35 p.m.

The wildfire at Peachland's Drought Hill has grown to 12 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service has airtanks and helicopters actioning the blaze.

Structure protection is also being used as flames spread closer to homes.

Emergency centres are set up on both sides of the fire due to highway closures. Residents north of the Highway 97 closure can go to Royal LePage Arena on Cameron Avenue in West Kelowna. Residents able to travel through Peachland can gather at the Peachland Community Centre until further information is available.

Update 3:45 p.m.

Boaters are being asked to stay clear of Okanagan Lake in the Peachland area due to a wildfire.

Helicopters and airtankers are filling up on the lake while battling the blaze at Drought Hill.

Kelowna RCMP is also assisting with traffic closures. Both Highway 97 and 97C are closed in both directions.

Update 3:20 p.m.

An Emergency Operations Centre has been activated for a wildfire in Peachland.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will provide updates at cordemergency.ca.

Update 3:05 p.m.

A wildfire in Peachland has reached five hectares in size and remains out of control.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions and 97C is closed eastbound. The next update from DriveBC is expected at 5 p.m.

Update 2:55 p.m.

A fire at Drought Hill in Peachland is being actioned by ground and air.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Buchanan and Glenrosa roads.

Highway 97C is closed eastbound from MacKinnon Road to Junction Highway.

Original

Peachland and West Kelowna fire crews are dealing with a brush fire along Highway 97 and Drought Road in Peachland.

The blaze started around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday (July 30) and is estimated at 0.5 hectares in size by BC Wildfire Service.

It's been reported that the blaze spread from a vehicle fire. Traffic on Highway 97 is being impacted.

More to come.