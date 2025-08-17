UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted as wildfire south of Vernon now stable

Helicopters can be seen actioning the blaze

A helicopter is actioning a wildfire in Vernon on Aug. 17, 2025.

A helicopter is actioning a wildfire in Vernon on Aug. 17, 2025.

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

The Boltres Creek Wildfire is stable and no longer showing growth, and those who have been tactically evacuated are able to return home.

The reception centre at Kal Tire Place is now closed, and Highway 97 has fully re-opened to traffic.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will deactivate and wind down its operations. Emergency responders and EOC staff remain ready to respond as needed.

Residents are reminded to continue to stay prepared for wildfire season.

"The City of Vernon thanks local residents, BC Wildfire Service, neighbouring fire departments, and the RCMP for their quick response and support," reads a city press release.

BC Wildfire aircraft will continue to use Kalamalka Lake as a water source. The city is asking the public to give these resources room to work. Anyone on the water should move quickly out of the way of aircraft to give them the space they need to move safely. Ground crews will remain on scene throughout the night.

The wildfire may be highly visible to drivers along Highway 97. For information on road conditions and closures, visit DriveBC.

UPDATE: 6:22 p.m.

The size of the Boltres Creek wildfire south of Vernon has increased. The blaze is now 103 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Evacuation orders have been issued for about 20 properties on Commonage Road from Rose's Pond to the Allan Brookes Nature Centre.

The City of Vernon's Emergency Operation Centre has been activated, and evacuees can head to Kal Tire Place if they are unable to find other alternative accommodations.

The southbound right lane of Highway 97 has reopened at Kalamalka Lake View Drive, according to DriveBC.

The wildfire is believed to be human-caused.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for about 20 properties near the Boltres Creek wildfire.

Properties on Commonage Road from Rose's Pond to the Allan Brookes Nature Centre have been ordered to evacuate.

Evacuees can head to Kal Tire Place for emergency supports.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

A wildfire near Vernon has been determined to be human caused.

The fire sparked around 1 p.m. today, Aug. 17 and is estimated to be 40 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service says it has 17 fire personnel actioning the blaze alongside air support.

The Boltres Creek fire is showing rank two and three behaviour, meaning a low to moderately vigorous surface fire.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

An emergency operation centre has been activated to support the Boltres Creek wildfire in Vernon.

The fire is being actioned by ground and air. People are asked to stay clear of the area to allow crews to operate safely.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.

Highway 97 traffic is being heavily impacted south of Vernon as a wildfire continues to spread.

A reporter heading to the scene said flames are visible from the highway. The right southbound lane is closed along with Birnie and Vista roads.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

The West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country fire departments have been called to assist with a fast growing wildfire in Vernon.

The blaze has reached 40 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service.

The right lane heading south on Highway 97 is closed at Kalamalka Lake View Drive due to the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid stopping in the area.

ORIGINAL

A new wildfire has sparked along Highway 97 near Westridge Road in the south end of Vernon.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze is 0.009 hectares in size.

Helicopters can be seen bucketing water onto the fire from Kal Lake.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.