The fire is suspected to be human caused

A wildfire is burning along the east side of Highway 5A, just south of the Okanagan Connector.

The blaze, discovered earlier today June 8, is estimated at 0.3 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

The out-of-control fire sparked on the first day of a multi-day heat alert for southwestern B.C., with daily highs above 30 C forecasted for the beginning of the week.