UPDATE: Three structures confirmed damaged by West Bench wildfire

Crews responded to the blaze at around 1:20 p.m.

UPDATE: (5:45 p.m.)

Two sheds were lost to the West Bench wildfire off Jonathan Drive, and one home suffered damage to its exterior.

City of Penticton spokesperson Shane Mills confirmed the damage on behalf of the Penticton Fire Department, who are still actively fighting another fire nearby on Penticton Indian Band land.

Mills added that there were five additional homes saved that were facing imminent threat from the fire.

The 2.18-hectare fire is believed to have been human-caused and is currently being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE (4 p.m.)

The City of Penticton has activated emergency support services to aid those displaced by Tuesday's wildfire on West Bench.

Mapped at 2.18 hectares, BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is now "being held."

Residents of approximately 12 homes were evacuated Tuesday, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Penticton's ESS reception centre is located at 199 Ellis Street.

MP Richard Cannings stated that the flames were only one kilometre from his house. He thanked fire crews for their quick response to the blaze.

ORIGINAL (1:20 p.m.)

A fire sparked Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, on West Bench near Penticton.

Crews responded to the incident at around 1:20 p.m., in the area of West Bench Drive and Jonathan Drive. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's emergency operations centre says the fire is located near Selby Park.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) categorizes the blaze as "out of control." It is 2.18 hectares in size, as of 3 p.m.

BCWS, along with the Penticton Fire Department and crews from the Penticton Indian Band, are currently on scene and

Three helicopters have also responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Newton Drive and Jonathan Drive are both closed in West Bench, as a result of the blaze.

In a brief statement, Penticton city officials said they are "aware of the fire" and asking people to avoid the area as crews are responding.

"Further updates will be published as required," they added.