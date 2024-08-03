 Skip to content
Wildfire sparks south of Canada-U.S. border, near Osoyoos

Smoke is visible to the South Okanagan town
Logan Lockhart
bc-wildfire-osoyoos
A wildfire in Oroville, Wash., four kilometres south of Osooyos.BC Wildfire Service photo

A wildfire sparked Saturday in Oroville, Wash., about four kilometres south of Osoyoos, officials from both nations confirmed.

Smoke is visible from Osoyoos, the community of Anarchist Mountain, and those travelling along Highway 3, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said at 12:30 p.m.

The fire is burning in the area of 60 Sunset Ridge Road in Oroville, according to the U.S.-based Okanogan County Emergency Management. It is mapped at 160 acres in size by Washington fire officials (about 65 hectares), as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Wildland fire is rapidly moving east and north," the emergency team added.

US Forest Service ground crews have responded to the blaze, supported by heavy equipment and aerial resources.

The RDOS' emergency operations centre and BC Wildfire Service, meanwhile, both say they are monitoring the situation.

