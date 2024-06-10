 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Wildfire that evacuated Fort Nelson now listed as under control

123-square-kilometre fire in northeastern B.C. is not expected to grow beyond its current boundary
The Canadian Press
web1_20240610130652-71418b0ba21a22840e25c60025411233983ab6f2dc9f26a85b17645b68e42798
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control. A view of the Parker Lake wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., is shown on Monday, May 13, 2024, in a BC Wildfire Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.

The BC Wildfire Service says in a social media statement that the 123-square-kilometre fire in northeastern B.C. is not expected to grow beyond its current boundary.

All evacuation alerts connected to the fire have been lifted.

The Parker Lake blaze came within a few kilometres of Fort Nelson on May 10, prompting the evacuation of most of the town.

The fire destroyed four homes and damaged several other properties.

Rain and cooler temperatures have allowed crews to reduce the wildfire, which is mainly smouldering in the ground, although the service says residents can still expect to see smoke coming from the perimeter.

READ ALSO: Banners hung by B.C. firefighters welcome evacuees back to Fort Nelson