Small wildfire west of Campbell River under control says BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire just west of Campbell River is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

A wildfire just west of Campbell River is under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

"We've got two initial attack crews and an officer on it, and the status was just updated to 'under control, so it's not expected to spread beyond its current perimeter under the conditions," said Kimberly Kelly, an information officer.

The fire is reported to be 0.3 hectares and is 1.5 kilometres off of Hwy 28, past Echo Lake.

"We have had no lightning on the island, so it is expected to be human-caused," said Kelly. "And it is a remote access fire."

There are no current area restrictions near this fire.

"No structures, communities, no values at threat at all in this fire," said Kelly.

Kelly said people should recognize that the Island has been having hot and dry conditions, and that because of this, people should be responsible with their recreational activities.

"We'd like people to download the BC Wildfire Service App so they can stay up to date on any current wildfire activity or report any signs of fire activity like smoke or visible flames. You can do that via the app," said Kelly.

She said that the BC Wildfire Service is also expecting the campfire prohibition to be announced this week.

"People need to be informed that they should expect an incoming category one campfire prohibition," she said.