The blaze was caused by lightning

The wildfire at Lacoma Creek, west of West Kelowna is now being held, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Discovered on Thursday, Aug. 15, the fire was held at 1.3 hectares in size. It was caused by lightning.

BC Wildfires Services said the blaze is being held as of 11:36 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.