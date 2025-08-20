 Skip to content
Wildfires force cancellation of Vancouver Island Emergency Preparedness Expo

Decision on Sept. 6 Qualicum Beach event comes in response to effects of Wesley Ridge blaze
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff
Emergency Management Oceanside (EMO) has cancelled the Emergency Preparedness Expo scheduled for Sept. 6. (Emergency Management Oceanside photo)

The Emergency Preparedness Expo scheduled for Sept. 6 in Qualicum Beach has been cancelled.

The decision was made by Emergency Management Oceanside, a partnership between the City of Parksville, Town of Qualicum Beach and the Regional District of Nanaimo, according to a news release.

"This decision was not taken lightly and comes in response to the ongoing impacts of the Wesley Ridge wildfire, which has placed considerable demands on emergency services teams and community resources," the release stated. "While Emergency Management Oceanside was looking forward to hosting this important event and appreciates the support of the community to attend the event, the current focus remains on supporting recovery efforts."

For current information on the wildfires on Vancouver Island, please refer to BC Wildfire Service.

