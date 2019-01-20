The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit at the Royal BC Museum will feature backlit photographs taken by award-winning photographers from around the world. (Photo courtesy of Royal BC Museum)

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit returns to Royal BC Museum

Exhibit will feature award-winning photographers from around the world

A popular exhibit is returning to the Royal BC Museum.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit opens next month, showcasing the wonders of nature as seen through the lenses of award-winning photographers.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is now in its 54th year. The exhibit — based out of the London Natural History Museum — brings together images from award-winning photographers and showcases the best nature photography from around the world.

Each photo is presented in a large, backlit display with a caption exploring the image’s story.

The Royal BC Museum says the exhibition “takes viewers on a visual journey around the world, bringing the talent and vision of each photographer closer to all who visit.”

The “visually stunning” and “thought-provoking” images are expected to be a family favourite.

The exhibit will also coincide with school spring breaks and the museum is using it as a jumping-off point for the Bizarre Beasts Spring Break camps in March.

The camp, open to children ages seven to 11, will take a look at some of the stranger animals living in B.C. It will explore why animals are the way they are and will give campers the opportunity to construct their own bizarre beast.

The camp will be hands-on in museum galleries, the natural history collection and out in nature.

Bizarre Beasts Camp runs from March 18 to 22 or March 25 to 29 and costs $280 per person. Each camp enrolls 20 children.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit runs from Feb. 15 to March 24 and entry is included with admission to the museum or a membership.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

