Wildlife society calls on Oak Bay residents to help dose does

A tagged deer in Oak Bay, where a deer contraceptive study is underway. Esquimalt will soon follow suit after receiving approval for its own study from the province recently. (Black Press Media file photo)

A total of 120 does were vaccinated between fall 2019 and fall 2020

As rutting season approaches, wildlife veterinarians are working to get does immunized in Oak Bay.

The district, province and Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society are working on an urban deer management research project dosing local does with immuno-contraceptives to manage populations.

A total of 120 does were vaccinated between fall 2019 and fall 2020 as part of the District of Oak Bay’s immuno-contraception program. All does received their first dose in 2019, with some receiving a booster in 2020 and others still waiting.

READ ALSO: Plant-based diets of deer, rabbits makes their poop fair game in garden compost

READ ALSO: Esquimalt proceeding with birth control study on deer

The project includes data collection using 39 remote cameras with an official report to reflect the density, fawning rate and habitat use of Oak Bay’s deer population. A report expected in late summer has been delayed.

The team works between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. when deer are most active. The Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society asks anyone who sees a deer with an ear tag at that time and wants to help the program, to call the wildlife vet in hopes he can get out and administer the booster. Residents can note the ear tag number and call 250-800-9986.

Anyone with questions can visit uwss.ca or email info@uwss.ca.

Oak Bay residents, we need your help! If you see a doe with an ear tag in the early evening, give our wildlife vet Adam a call so he can administer an immuno-contraceptive booster.@DistrictOakBay pic.twitter.com/g4rwtbfmBo — UWSS.CA (@DeerPlan) September 29, 2021

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay