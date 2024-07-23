Williams Lake exhales as B.C.'s River Valley wildfire 'being held'

Mackenzie Avenue is reopened

The smoke has cleared Tuesday morning, July 23, and things are looking up for the city of Williams Lake as the BC Wildfire Service now considers the Williams Lake River Valley wildfire as being held.

The view Tuesday is a stark change from Sunday evening (July 21) when the fire erupted, and even Monday morning as crews battled to gain control of the blaze which took a run at the city Sunday evening along Mackenzie Avenue.

The city is expected to update residents in the coming hours regarding the reopening of Mackenzie Avenue, and access to the lake and boat launch. An evacuation alert remains in place, although that could change today.

A storm Monday evening brought lightning, but also cooler weather which is a relief from a long stretch of hot, dry temperatures.

Watch here for all the updates