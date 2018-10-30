Saanich-based Wilson’s Transportation has secured licenses bus service between Vancouver-Kelowna and Vancouver-Kamloops. (Black Press files)

Wilson’s Transportation hails new bus service to B.C. Interior

Saanich-based company will start offering bus service to Kelowna and Kamloops next month

A Vancouver Island-based bus company that used to be local agent for Greyhound has taken over two of the key Interior routes that Greyhound vacated when they decided earlier this year to discontinue all but one route in Western Canada.

Wilson’s Transportation Limited, operating out of offices on Glanford Avenue in Saanich, will start servicing passengers travelling between Victoria, the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Kelowna on Nov. 15 by the latest, if not earlier, as Greyhound will cease operations Oct. 31.

“We are excited to get it up and running,” said John Wilson, Owner and CEO of the Wilson’s Group of Companies. “We are looking forward to growth,” he added later.

The license granted by Passenger Transportation Board requires the bus company to offer at least one daily round trip between Vancouver and Kamloops and between Vancouver and Kelowna.

RELATED: UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Wilson said the two routes were attractive because they connect well with the company’s service to Vancouver, and because of ridership. Wilson said Greyhound would have likely wanted to keep those routes, if they could have separated them from other routes, he said.

“It is a great addition to our BC Ferries Connector – the scheduled service between Downtown Victoria and Downtown Vancouver – as well as the Box to Bus freight service that we operate in conjunction with Tofino Bus,” he said.

Wilson said his company has also filed an application to pick up Greyhound’s route between Vancouver and Whistler. The company may also take a look at other routes, he said.

RELATED: Wilson’s bus company looks to expand into void left by Greyhound

Travellers leaving Victoria for Kamloops will now be able to stop in Vancouver, Langley, Chilliwack, and Merritt before arriving in Kamloops. Travellers leaving Victoria for Kelowna will stop in Vancouver, Langley, Chilliwack, Merritt, and West Kelowna before arriving in Kelowna.

The company may also pick up or drop off passengers at any location, municipality or unincorporated area between Vancouver and Kamloops and between Vancouver and Kelowna along highway corridors approved for these respective routes.

Wilson’s received the routes after the board had issued a ruling on Oct. 16, beating out a submission from Diversified Transportation. The board cited among reasons the Wilson’s record as a “strong management organization” operating in both Victoria and Vancouver.

“Through [Wilson’s] BC Ferries Connector service the Vancouver division has the infrastructure in place to manage the two proposed routes,” the board said. “[Wilson’s Transportation] has also been connected to Greyhound operations through its operation of the Capital City Station which is the current Victoria bus terminal. The company sold tickets for all Greyhound routes, during which time it interacted with he clientele that has provided insight into the consumer demand for its proposed routes.”

Wilson’s announcement comes just hours before Greyhound Canada will close down its passenger service. “With the departure of Greyhound, it is important that the public receive bus service immediately and regain confidence [Inter-city bus] services,” the board writes in its decision. “Such confidence is critical for the long term benefit of the industry.”

The provincial government announced Monday that private companies like Wilson’s will have picked up 83 per cent of Greyhound’s routes when service ceases — a figure that Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson has disputed.

The disruption of service promises to be especially disruptive in rural ridings like hers, she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison
Next story
Transgender cyclist wins world title, backlash ensues

Just Posted

Police investigating body found behind Saanich Plaza

An investigation is underway and Ravine Way is closed to traffic

Lucky $1M lottery winner has yet to claim their prize

The lottery ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Mustard Seed rolls in record-breaking toilet paper numbers

More than 123,000 rolls were donated during this month’s ‘TP the Town’ event

Victoria mom calls for more organ donors after first kidney transplant fails

Drielle Tousignant is one of 538 British Columbians waiting for a kidney

RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Sidney

Howard Baker, 28, was last seen on Oct. 28

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

Most Read