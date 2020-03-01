It cost $3,600 to support one child at Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan for one week. (Courtesy of Easter Seals)

Win a vacation and help send kids to camp with new Easter Seals campaign

Get Moving for Easter Seals fundraiser runs throughout March

Need some extra incentive to get a workout in? You could win a vacation and help send children with disabilities to Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan this summer with the latest fundraising campaign — Get Moving.

Donations raised will help offset the $3,600 it costs to support one child at camp each week.

READ ALSO: A look inside Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan (video)

“A week at camp is life-changing. From overnight campouts, sports, games, and arts, to onsite medical support and tailored health meal programs, each camper is recognized for their abilities and gain confidence, communications skills and friendships that last a lifetime,” says Emma Liffen, director of development at Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Black Press reporter rappels down 13-storey building for Easter Seals Drop Zone

Registration for Get Moving is free and can be done online. Working on a team, or going it solo, participants get pledges for each kilometre they move — whether it’s running, walking, biking, swimming or any other way of being active.

All participants who raise a minimum of $300 will be entered to win one of eight prize packages, including a two night getaway to Kelowna at the Prestige Beach House and a wine tour from Wicked Wine Tours.

For more information visit getmovingforeasterseals.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
