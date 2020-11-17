UPDATE: Wind continues to cancels Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailings Tuesday

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings cancelled due to forecasted weather conditions

Sailings departing Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled Tuesday morning due to windy weather.

The 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings both ways between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay are cancelled as strong gusty winds and a fast moving cold front cross the south coast.

BC Ferries issued the service notice in anticipation of adverse weather conditions.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” the corporation said in a posted statement. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

An Environment Canada weather alert says strong, sustained southeasterly winds are expected in coastal areas close to the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait in advance of a cold front crossing the south. Gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible.

Wind is expected to ease after the cold front but it will remain gusty into the afternoon.

Sailing details are updated online.

#BCFHeadsUp

Wind warnings have been issued for the south coast & bursts of heavy snowfall are expected. Get the latest info before you travel 👇 🧭 Current Conditionshttps://t.co/lL82lNpTjW ℹ️ Service Noticeshttps://t.co/1Swv1uK655 🌧️ @ECCCWeatherBChttps://t.co/lG62cDoxaG pic.twitter.com/UHZxzEvnC5 — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) November 17, 2020

READ ALSO: Strong winds expected to hit Greater Victoria on Tuesday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesFerryVictoria