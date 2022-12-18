It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Bitterly cold weather expected to remain in some areas until Wednesday

Temperature are dropping to dangerously cold extremes in many regions of British Columbia as snowfall sent tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada says wind chill values are dropping to near -40 C or colder in the Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George and other central B.C. communities.

The weather agency says a bitterly cold arctic air mass has settled over the region and is expected to stay through Wednesday morning.

There is also a risk of frostbite along the central and northern coast, and inland from there including Terrace and Kitimat.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Ministry and police were dealing with spun-out vehicles on Highway 1 through North Vancouver.

The ministry urged those without winter tires to avoid that area and to reconsider driving at all in the Lower Mainland.

Snow also caused delays on bus routes throughout Metro Vancouver and TransLink, the regional transportation authority, said it was cancelling all non-essential HandyDart service.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormWeather

Previous story
Missing for 17 years: Mom of Kelowna man holds some hope he might come home
Next story
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage

Just Posted

North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones says he has no doubt about his mandate to change the OCP process. (District of North Saanich/Submitted)
North Saanich mayor derides claims his mandate isn’t ‘legitimate’

The Oak Bay Recreation Centre is a hub of activity, including free community events on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kick off 2023 with an Oak Bay neighbourhood walk

A thin layer of snow has settled down on Sidney, including these buildings in the downtown core. (Wolf Depner/News)
Snow settling down on Saanich Peninsula with more in the forecast for Greater Victoria

Guests at a renaming ceremony for new Dr. Lloyd Morin Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning included president Dr. Lane Trotter. Morin served as the college’s second president in 1978 and is the only surviving member of the original administration council. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
A founding leader of Saanich’s Camosun College recognized in renamed facility

Pop-up banner image