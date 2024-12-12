Wind turbine project proposed for Westbank First Nation land

Westbank First Nation and Innergex awarded Energy Purchase Agreement by BC Hydro for wind energy project

One of the nine new wind-energy projects that were announced by the provincial government on Dec. 9, is proposed to be located on Westbank First Nation land.

Since the competition for "renewable energy generation" projects was announced in April, BC Hydro received a total of 21 proposals from Indigenous Nations and companies across the province.

The nine winning projects represent between $4 and $6 billion in private sector investment. About half of this amount is linked to First Nations groups, who hold majority stakes in eight of the nine projects, and 49 per cent ownership in the ninth.

One of the winning proposals was co-developed between Westbank First Nations, based on the west side of Okanagan Lake, and the company Innergex.

The K2 Wind Project – which is expected to generate a combined gross capacity of 560 MW – is proposed to be built west of Peachland in the Pennask Mountain area, on Westbank First Nation (WFN) land.

Proposed location of Innergex wind turbine project. (Westbank First Nation)

“WFN is proud to have been awarded an Energy Purchase Agreement alongside Innergex for the proposed K2 Wind Energy Project,” said WFN Chief Robert Louie.

“This project demonstrates the power of collaboration and our dedication to leaving a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations. We look forward to engaging with our Membership as we move toward finalizing this transformative(sic) opportunity."

However, as per the Westbank First Nation Constitution, a membership referendum vote with the majority in favour is required for the Nation to fully sign on and become a partner in the K2 Wind Project, explained Chief Louie.

He said that if approved, the K2 Wind Energy Project would provide clean energy and jobs for WFN members.

Chief Louie also noted that the project "respects and incorporates traditional ecological knowledge, ensuring that cultural values remain integral to its planning and implementation."

If approved by WFN members, the K2 Wind Project is scheduled to be operational operations by 2030. To learn more about the proposed project, visit wfn.ca.

B.C. Premier David Eby expects the nine wind-powered energy will produce enough electricity for half a million homes across the province, by 2031.

All nine projects have however, been exempt from typical environmental assessments, drawing criticism from the Conservative Party of B.C.

B.C.'s Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix justified the lack of environmental assessments with the urgent need to take action to mitigate the impact of climate change on communities.

"We need urgent action on climate change -- this is urgent action on climate change," he said. "Clean energy projects built in partnership with the First Nations are in fact environmental projects," said Dix.

With files from Wolf Depner