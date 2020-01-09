Wind warning added to snow potential for Greater Victoria

Winds of 60 to 80 km/h are expected early Friday morning over the south Island

Winds of 60 to 80 km/h are expected early Friday morning over the south Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Much of Vancouver Island falls under a weather warning of some kind this week, with the latest a blast of wind for Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Thursday around 4 p.m. that alerts of a Pacific frontal system set to reach the Island later Thursday and cross to the Lower Mainland on Friday. Ahead of that, southeast winds of 60 to 80 km/h are expected to develop early Friday morning over Southern Gulf Islands and up the east side of Vancouver Island as far as Powell River, as well as Victoria near Haro Strait. The winds are expected to ease midday Friday as the front moves away from the region.

RELATED: B.C. Ferries warns that storm could cause sailing cancellations

The wind warning follows an early alert for potential snow across the south coast of B.C. Thursday night and Friday. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, a mix of rain or snow is forecast across the region.

RELATED: Wet snow forecast for this evening in Greater Victoria

Snowfall amounts will vary. More snow is possible this weekend as a series of weather systems embedded in a cool northwest flow from the Gulf of Alaska moves ashore.

Early next week, cold arctic air from the Interior is expected to arrive on the South Coast.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter